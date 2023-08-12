Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This beautiful Ashland plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,800 square feet. The open main floor includes a designer kitchen, dining area, and spacious family room. Beautiful and durable EVP flooring runs throughout the main level. The second floor has a loft, laundry room, two secondary bedrooms, and the primary suite. The kitchen features white cabinets with crown molding, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Additional 'extras' include a tray ceiling in the foyer, a beadboard drop zone, quartz counters in all baths, and an upgraded trim package. This home has a privacy fence between rear yards. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Pool & Cabana, Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open!