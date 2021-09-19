3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $429,999

Beautiful brick ranch in Harrisburg and NO HOA! - Harrisburg schools! The open floor plan includes h/w floors, gas f/p, large kitchen island, granite, ss appliances, walk in pantry, large dining area. The split bedroom plan includes an owners suite with WIC, separate shower and whirlpool tub. Large sunroom has tile floor, ceiling fan and overlooks the gorgeous in-ground salt water pool. Pool features include: diving board, Jandy LED color changing underwater lights (2020), newer pool liner (2019); newer Dandy Pump (2020). The exterior pool 1/2 bath has heat & a/c, and is perfect for guests and helps keep water out of your house. Large, side load, 2 car garage includes 220v (sellers used to charge electric car) AND an additional detached garage shop with concrete floor, 110v electric. Fence (2019) Roof (2017) CGC Kinetico water softener (2019). 2380 SF HLA of which 192 SF (media room) is un permitted space Additional 50 SF is pool half bath and is un permitted space.