Finally a full brick single story home with split floor plan in a great location, on a large lot and with great schools- this home has it all! The home features trey and vaulted ceilings, palladium windows, and wainscot in dining room. Kitchen has 42' cabinets and ceramic tile flooring. Master bedroom w/walk in closet and en suite bath. Dual sinks & garden tub. Blinds throughout. The also home features a massive bonus room off of of the pool, separate from the house and includes separate bath for outdoor pool access. The private backyard boasts an in ground pool and deck as well as a veranda with ceiling fans that is adjacent to pool area for endless entertainment opportunities. Recent improvements include HVAC for main house replaced in 2019, all windows replaced in 2021, new fence, and new pool pumps and liner. FOr more info see 8254QuailHollowDrive.PropertyFlyer.com
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
State employees and teachers will get a holiday gift from the government this month: $1,000 bonuses in their December paychecks. The bonuses will arrive in the paychecks of tens of thousands of state workers on the first day of winter: Dec. 21. The bonuses are part of the state budget passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper before Thanksgiving. Workers who will ...
- Updated
Find out the route of the Kannapolis Christmas Parade.
- Updated
Dec. 4—The actor and director Mel Gibson has been seen around Southeastern North Carolina this week while a movie he's in, "Boys of Summer," started shooting scenes in Southport, creating a minor stir in the small town. On Friday, "Boys of Summer," a supernatural thriller set on Massachusetts island Martha's Vineyard, was shooting scenes in downtown Southport near Port City Java, by the ...
Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS**NO INTERIOR A…
- Updated
He's been volunteering with the Concord Christmas Parade for over 50 years. Now he's handing over the reins and telling a few stories.
- Updated
Property Tax bills will come due in about a month in Cabarrus County.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
- Updated
A Concord High School Culinary class battled it out Friday afternoon to see who would create the newest item to go on Sip Co.'s menu.
Over the next few weeks you will see lots of stories and pictures about giving. Christmas and the end of the year seems to be the time we are …
- Updated
Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...