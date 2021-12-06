3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $435,000

Finally a full brick single story home with split floor plan in a great location, on a large lot and with great schools- this home has it all! The home features trey and vaulted ceilings, palladium windows, and wainscot in dining room. Kitchen has 42' cabinets and ceramic tile flooring. Master bedroom w/walk in closet and en suite bath. Dual sinks & garden tub. Blinds throughout. The also home features a massive bonus room off of of the pool, separate from the house and includes separate bath for outdoor pool access. The private backyard boasts an in ground pool and deck as well as a veranda with ceiling fans that is adjacent to pool area for endless entertainment opportunities. Recent improvements include HVAC for main house replaced in 2019, all windows replaced in 2021, new fence, and new pool pumps and liner. FOr more info see 8254QuailHollowDrive.PropertyFlyer.com