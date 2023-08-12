Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This Norman plan is an end unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,950 square feet. The main floor includes the kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The 2nd floor features a spacious loft as well as 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a laundry room. The primary bath has a tiled shower with bench seat, listello tiles, and a semi-frameless door. Other wonderful extras include a double-bowl vanity in the primary bath, and tray ceiling in the foyer. This home also features a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however any dates provided are subject to change. Pool & Cabana, Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open!