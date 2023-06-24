Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This 3-bedroom/2.5 bath end unit Cary plan features the primary suite on the main level, along with a two-story great room and kitchen/dining area. The primary bath has a double-bowl vanity and a tiled shower with bench seat. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful and durable EVP flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The upper floor has two bedrooms, a full bath, a loft, and a finished storage room/bonus room. This home has a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Pool & Cabana, Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open!