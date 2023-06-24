Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This 3-bedroom/2.5 bath end unit Cary plan features the primary suite on the main level, along with a two-story great room and kitchen/dining area. The primary bath has a double-bowl vanity and a tiled shower with bench seat. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful and durable EVP flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The upper floor has two bedrooms, a full bath, a loft, and a finished storage room/bonus room. This home has a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Pool & Cabana, Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open!
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $439,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
PRO BASKETBALL: Former Concord and Cox Mill star Leaky Black inks two-way deal with hometown Hornets
North Carolina just keeps on calling Leaky Black’s name.
Much of the Friday Five has been dedicated to new buildings and businesses but today we're are going to talk about old stuff.
For most of Brian Echevarria’s life, he had never thought too much about politics. Besides being a dedicated voter, he never campaigned for ca…
Concord received some national exposure as it was highlighted as part of Fortune’s newly-released list of the “50 Best Places to Live for Families.”
KANNAPOLIS — Heavy rain and run-off is creating flooding issues, according to the city of Kannapolis