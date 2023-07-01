Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This Norman plan is an end unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,950 square feet. The open main floor includes the kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The second floor features a spacious loft as well as three bedrooms, two baths and a laundry area. The primary bath has a garden tub and separate shower along with dual sink vanity, and the primary bedroom has an expanded closet for plenty of storage. This home also features a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Pool & Cabana, Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open!