Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This Norman plan is an end unit with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 1,950 square feet. The open main floor includes the kitchen with white cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances. Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main level. The second floor features a spacious loft as well as three bedrooms, two baths and a laundry area. The primary bath has a garden tub and separate shower along with dual sink vanity, and the primary bedroom has an expanded closet for plenty of storage. This home also features a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Pool & Cabana, Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open!
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $441,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang announced her resignation Monday, June 26.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Concord Post 51 keeping things in perspective during season of close calls
KANNAPOLIS – If you’ve missed much of the Concord Post 51 Senior American Legion baseball season, what took place at its home confines of A.L.…
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2023 are now part of the Long Gray Line.
The celebration of independence got underway last Saturday in Mt. Pleasant and continues through the 4th of July. Be careful if you have any f…
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Former Mount Pleasant player Gray concludes award-winning season as JUCO All-American
DOBSON – This spring, former Mount Pleasant baseball player Will Gray left no award unturned.