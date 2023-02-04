Welcome to a beautiful Harrisburg community with innovative, one-level living floor plans. A large foyer welcomes you in, with a bedroom and bath off to one side. A large family area at the rear of the home opens up into an airy and light-filled living space. The gourmet kitchen features a large island and walk-in pantry. The rear covered porch is included and has an option to be screened. The Owner's Suite is a true retreat, featuring a bath with dual vanities and an enormous closet. This home is loaded with elegant features. To Be Built. Seller to pay over 2.5% in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only.
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $441,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bright headlights can be useful while driving on certain roads or dark highways, but they can also be a nuisance to other drivers. Last month,…
CONCORD — The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Alex Morales as sales manager. In this role, Morales will promote Caba…
Wells Fargo is making big changes to its Charlotte office spaces — including a move out of the uptown building that’s served as an East Coast …
CONCORD – The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 8:04 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, to a reported dwelling fire at 360 Concord Pa…
It’s Black History Month. Businesses keep building. And sometimes they leave.