Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This Cary plan is an end unit with just over 1,800 square feet. The primary suite is on the main level, along with a two-story great room and kitchen/dining area. The primary bath has a double-bowl vanity & a semi-frameless shower door. All baths feature quartz counters. The beautiful kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas range. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring runs throughout the main living areas. The upper floor has two bedrooms, a loft, and a finished storage room/bonus room. This home has a covered rear porch and a privacy fence between rear yards. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Pool & Cabana, Dog park, playground, & paved walking trail now open!