Welcome to the Dunhill plan in the quiet Valhalla neighborhood in Harrisburg NC. Central to shopping and dining, this beautiful home boasts a spacious 1,500+ square feet of living space, featuring 3 cozy bedrooms and a tile shower in the master bathroom. As you enter the home, you'll immediately notice the sleek and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances, perfect for all your cooking needs. The open concept living area is perfect for entertaining guests or spending quality time with family, and the natural lighting throughout the home creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. The Dunhill plan also includes a 2-car garage, providing ample space for parking and storage. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this lovely home your own - schedule a visit today!