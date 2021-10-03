 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $450,000

3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $450,000

Spacious split bedroom Ranch on an Acre lot in highly sought after Harrisburg with NO HOA!!! Home has a 24x40 detached garage with electric and a loft for storage. Fenced in back yard abuts a Pasture for added privacy. River Hills Estates provides easy access to Harrisburg, Parks, Schools, Shopping and 485. New HVAC installed in 2017 and on demand water heater in 2019. Covered front porch is great for those fall evenings and waving to your neighbors!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

‘Devastated and heartbroken.’ Girl, 17, and brother, 11, killed in wreck on dark NC road

  • Updated

Family and friends are mourning a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother who died in a collision at a dark, rural intersection south of Monroe on Saturday night. Alexandra Ruiz Diaz and her brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, were killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised several thousand dollars for their funerals before an anonymous donor on Tuesday paid for the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts