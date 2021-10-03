3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $450,000

Spacious split bedroom Ranch on an Acre lot in highly sought after Harrisburg with NO HOA!!! Home has a 24x40 detached garage with electric and a loft for storage. Fenced in back yard abuts a Pasture for added privacy. River Hills Estates provides easy access to Harrisburg, Parks, Schools, Shopping and 485. New HVAC installed in 2017 and on demand water heater in 2019. Covered front porch is great for those fall evenings and waving to your neighbors!