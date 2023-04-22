Welcome to the Dunhill plan in the quiet Valhalla neighborhood in Harrisburg NC. Central to shopping and dining, this beautiful home boasts a spacious 1,500+ square feet of living space, featuring 3 cozy bedrooms and a tile shower in the master bathroom. As you enter the home, you'll immediately notice the sleek and modern stainless steel kitchen appliances, perfect for all your cooking needs. The open concept living area is perfect for entertaining guests or spending quality time with family, and the natural lighting throughout the home creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. The Dunhill plan also includes a 2-car garage, providing ample space for parking and storage. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this lovely home your own - schedule a visit today!
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $450,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winston-Salem church buys nearly $3.3 million of outstanding medical debts, easing the burden on people in three counties
"We’re setting people free from the slavery of medical debt," Rev. Jackman said.
Jerrod Niemann, Love and Theft Tapped to Headline Michael Waltrip Brewing Craft Beer & Country Music Festival
KANNAPOLIS – The worlds of NASCAR, country music and beer will converge for the inaugural Michael Waltrip Brewing Craft Beer & Country Mus…
Teachers in North Dakota can still refer to transgender students by the personal pronouns they use, after lawmakers failed to override the gov…
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
The damn criminals win again. The criminals do something, then it’s the innocent people who suffer.