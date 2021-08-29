 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $499,000

Enter through the double front doors overlooking the spacious sunken living room. Step up into the dining room, adjacent to the kitchen and breakfast area overlooking the den with functioning wood stove. Lots of windows and natural light. The back patio is an entertainer's dream. Step down into the partially finished basement with bonus room, fireplace, large closet, and tons of storage. Truly a one of a kind home in Harrisburg. Don't miss this one!

