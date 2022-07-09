 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $499,500

New homes in Harrisburg! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences. This 2,300-square foot Arlington plan includes a sunroom and study along with three bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This beautiful home has lots of natural light with decorative windows in the foyer and study, additional windows in the family room & secondary bedrooms, and, of course, walls of windows in the sunroom! The designer kitchen has stone gray cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop. The primary bath has a luxury shower with a bench seat and semi-frameless door. Other wonderful upgrades include quartz counters in all baths, a double-bowl vanity in the hall bath, tray ceiling in the foyer, storage area in the garage, composite stairs, and a gas fireplace with a marble surround. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground & dog park. Please confirm completion date with onsite New Home Specialist.

