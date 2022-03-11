3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $500,000

Come see this wonderful 3bed/3bath full Brick home in The Oaks Estates neighborhood! Built in 1994, this property features a large 1.09 acre lot with 24X16 shed. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Living room with wood fireplace insert. Split level home has first floor main bedroom with tile bathrooms. Additional bedrooms and office on first floor. Second floor has bonus room/rec room and office w/ a full bathroom. Recent updates include windows, hvac, heat pump and water heater. Spectacular location in Harrisburg!