3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $515,000

This Clayton plan has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and more than 2,300 square feet. The beautiful kitchen has upgraded white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven & microwave, and designer range hood. White cabinetry is featured throughout the home, and all bathrooms have quartz counters. The office with French doors provides a perfect place to work from home. The second floor includes the primary suite and two additional bedrooms along with a loft. Other extras include a shower with bench seat in the primary bath, a double-bowl vanity in the hall bath, a rear covered porch, gas fireplace, and composite stairs with metal balusters. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with pool, cabana & playground under construction.