3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $532,000

New homes in a sought-after location! Walking distance to shops, eateries, and other conveniences. This 3-story Clayton plan has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and more than 2,800 square feet. The third floor features a huge bonus room and full bath. The luxury primary bath has a tub with tile surround and a shower with bench seat. The hall bath has a double-bowl vanity and all baths feature quartz counters. Enjoy the screened porch plus patio at the rear of the home. Stone gray cabinetry is featured throughout the home. The kitchen also has quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless appliances, including a gas cooktop and wall oven & microwave. Other extras include a gas fireplace and tray ceiling in the foyer. Wainscot in the powder room, Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring, composite stairs, and metal balusters also add beautiful touches to this home. Planned amenities include a pool, cabana, playground & dog park. Find out more today!