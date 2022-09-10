3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $537,500

This 3-Story Clayton plan has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and more than 2,800 square feet. The beautiful kitchen has upgraded white cabinets, quartz counters, a ceramic tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, wall oven & microwave, and designer range hood. The office with French doors provides a perfect place to work from home, and the spacious family room includes a fireplace with marble surround. The second floor includes the primary suite and two additional bedrooms, along with a loft. The primary bathroom features a large luxury shower with bench seat. White cabinetry and quartz counters are featured in all bathrooms. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch and concrete patio. Dog park & paved walking trail now open with construction planned for a pool, cabana & playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however any dates provided are subject to change.