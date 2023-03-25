The Devonshire is a two-story open concept floor plan. The Dining Room is located at the front of the home. The Great Room and Kitchen flow together creating one large space. You will find built-in shelves on either side of the fireplace. The kitchen features white cabinetry, quartz countertops, pendant lighting, and plenty of prep space! The main suite, located upstairs, has two walk-in closets on either side of the main bathroom. The main bathroom features a large tiled walk-in shower. Upstairs you will also find two additional bedrooms, one bathroom with double sinks, and a large laundry room with a sink