3 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $597,725

Situated on one of only a few homesites in the community that benefits from a southern exposure, you will enjoy taking in the beauty of nature and the changing seasons year 'round with a natural, heavily wooded buffer as the backdrop to this homesite. The 30x10 patio provides plenty of space for gathering and enjoying the outdoors. Inside, the open ranch floorplan boasts 10' ceilings throughout, with plenty of windows inviting natural light. Custom shades and blinds add a subtle elegance to every room. The primary bedroom features a sitting area and an ensuite bathroom with a walk-in shower. The primary closet is spacious and accommodating, and like all other closets in the home, it features a custom closet system for maximum storage. A Pelican Whole House water filtration system provides clean, pure water for cooking, cleaning and bathing. Property is agent-owned.