Former model home close to the community park & minutes from shopping, dining & major roads. Favorite features include molding, built-ins around the fireplace, irrigation, large kitchen island with quartz counters, tile backsplash, vented hood, under cabinet lighting, recessed lights, pantry & gas cooktop, open floor plan, upgraded lighting throughout the home, hardwood floors, multi-slide patio door leading to the covered rear porch & expanded paver patio with fire pit & dedicated gas line for a future grill, private & low maintenance fenced backyard, front porch, spacious primary retreat on the main with en suite bath with tiled shower, seat & frameless shower door & walk-in closet convenient to the laundry, built-in ceiling speakers & wall patio speakers, front & back yard landscape lights, 2nd floor suite with bath, bedroom & loft area, 2 walk-in attic storage areas, tankless water heater, coated garage floor more. Below market financing may be available for qualified buyers.