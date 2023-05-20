Showings start Friday 5/19 for this former model home with all the builder upgrades close to the community park & minutes from shopping, dining & major roadways. Our favorite features include the molding, built-ins around the fireplace, irrigation, large kitchen island with quartz counters, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, recessed lights, pantry & gas cooktop, open floor plan for entertaining, upgraded lighting throughout the home, hardwood floors, multi-slide patio door leading to the covered rear porch & expanded paver patio with fire pit, private & low maintenance fenced backyard, front porch, primary retreat with spacious bedroom & en suite bath with tiled shower, seat & frameless shower door and a walk-in closet convenient to the laundry room, built-in ceiling speakers for the great room, primary bedroom, loft & wall patio speakers, 2nd floor suite with bath, bedroom & loft area, 2 walk-in attic storage areas, tankless water heater, coated garage floor, and so much more.