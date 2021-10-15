6.82 total available acres and a house, detached 2 car garage, and 2 story storage building for sale in the heart of Huntersville for 1,020,000 total. Seller is open to selling up to 6 open acres at the price of 100k/acre to buyers, 450k for .82 acres and the 3 buildings. Lots are not divided yet, buyer would bring surveyor and do their own due diligence for their plans with the property. The land can be subdivided and sold how you'd like for 100k/acre. House Currently on working well and septic permitted for 3br. Top floor of house has another room and a bathroom. Please contact the city of charlotte about possible city water/sewer hookup availability in the future, or a soil engineer to make sure the land would perc if the intention is well and septic. Please refer to MLS#3792762 for individual acreage listing and MLS#3796326 for the house and .82 acre listing
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,020,000
