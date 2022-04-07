 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,725

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,725

UPDATED Brick Ranch in Downtown Huntersville. New kitchen, flooring, and fresh paint throughout. Large carport, great shady yard and excellent storage. Stackable washer/dryer included. Please note, renters insurance is required. Pet fee is per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts