Beautiful "Charleston" style double porch home in desirable Monteith Park. Excellent condition. Open floor plan with an upper and lower front porch plus a plus a patio area out back. The upper porch is located off the Master Bedroom. The lower porch is located off the Dining Room. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, with a small fenced yard. Gas fireplace, ceiling fans and refrigerator.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,800
