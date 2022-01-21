3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,850,000

Spectacular private 5.40 acre estate in the heart of Huntersville. Enhanced features begin when opening the front double doors and entering into the two story great room overlooking the pool. A major renovation included restructuring the kitchen and living areas to create an ultimate open living concept with storage in every turn. Wall to ceiling cabinets, double ovens, farmhouse sink overlooking the back, redone wood and tile flooring in the main areas. Main level master bedroom has been overhauled including the en suite with custom closet systems, bathroom cabinetry, stand alone tub, oversized walk in shower, and tile work. A room on the second level has a use as a bedroom with closet in the hall. Bonus room includes wet bar space and cigar terrace overlooking the expansive and private yard. The recently enclosed patio transformed into studio with full bath great for coming in and out of the pool area. Convenient location to interstates , Davidson, and Huntersville amenities.