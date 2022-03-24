3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,895

Beautiful open floor plan 2 story Townhome with NEW carpet and Fresh paint in Bryton is Available NOW. Spacious living room, large granite Island and SS appliances in kitchen. Laminate wood flooring through-out the main level. Powder room available in level one. Second floor includes Master suite with large walk-in-closet, double vanities, walk-in-shower and soaking tub. Two good sized secondary bedrooms, another full bath, and a good sized laundry room. Detached two car garage with private sit-out/patio with garden space. Neighborhood amenities include pool, playground, walking trails and more. Very desired location in Huntersville close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping. Just minutes drive to Lake Norman & Birkdale Village, easy access to I-77 & I-485, minutes to uptown. Every tenant above 18 years will require credit/background check/proof of funds/application fee.