3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,000

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome located in Bryton Square. Open main level with over-sized cabinets throughout the kitchen with plenty of storage on the 1st floor. All bedrooms on the 2nd level with the master bedroom featuring a walk in closet and tray ceilings. Washer & Dryer are provided and are located on the upper level along with the bedrooms. Community has tons of features including an over-sized outdoor pool, playground, sports field, walking trails, sidewalks and street lights. 2 car detached garage with a back patio for entertainment. This home is close by to everything and very quick access on and off I-77. TV's in marketing do not convey and will be removed soon. All of our rentals are non-smoking. Pets are conditional and are breed restricted.

