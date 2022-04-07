 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,025

This charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story, Charleston-style home is in the popular neighborhood of Vermillion. This home features a spacious floor plan, hardwood and carpet throughout, and 2 front porches and a large deck in the back. The kitchen is part of the great room and has a full range of stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and an island with a breakfast. The great room has tons of natural light and is a great space for entertaining. Each bedroom is spacious with great closet space, and all have their own bath. Conveniently located near I-77 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and easy access to shops, dining, schools and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!

