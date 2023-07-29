Bryton Townhome (1901 sq ft) in Huntersville available for rent in September. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with detached 2 car garage and street parking. Includes pool access, walking trails and clubhouse. Wash and dryer also included. Plank flooring on main level. Master walk-in closet with window. No smoking allowed in home. Up to 2 small dogs permitted with pet deposit of $300 per pet. Renters are responsible for all utilities. One month security deposit due at lease signing. HOA fees included with rent and paid by owner.