3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $250,000

Hard to find Ranch on 2 ACs in Huntersville! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1,665 Square Feet. A Unique floorplan, featuring large family room with wood burning fireplace, a large kitchen with island and spacious bedrooms. Feels larger than its square footage. Relax on the rear deck, enjoy the privacy of the treed back yard. No HOA. Plant an orchard or large garden. Build a large barn or garage or workshop. This home does need some TLC (updating and painting), but it offers endless potential and possibilities! And what a great investment it can be, located in the heart of Huntersville. Deep setback off Asbury Chapel Rd. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Minutes to I-77 and I-485.

