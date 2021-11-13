Welcome Home! This beautiful, like-new, townhome in Bryton Town Center is move-in ready! The charming, covered front porch leads into a welcoming foyer with beveled glass front door and hardwood floors. A large, open living area rests just inside, open to your large kitchen with center island and dining area. Two large closets for storage and a powder room complete the main living area. Out the kitchen door, a spacious patio area leads to your detached two-car garage. Upstairs, the hallway contains two secondary rooms and a spacious full guest bath. The primary suite is large, with a spacious walk-in closet, and a large full bathroom with oversized glass shower. This home shows beautifully, and just needs your personal touches! Stop by today, and call it your own!
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $314,900
