 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $314,900

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $314,900

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $314,900

Welcome Home! This beautiful, like-new, townhome in Bryton Town Center is move-in ready! The charming, covered front porch leads into a welcoming foyer with beveled glass front door and hardwood floors. A large, open living area rests just inside, open to your large kitchen with center island and dining area. Two large closets for storage and a powder room complete the main living area. Out the kitchen door, a spacious patio area leads to your detached two-car garage. Upstairs, the hallway contains two secondary rooms and a spacious full guest bath. The primary suite is large, with a spacious walk-in closet, and a large full bathroom with oversized glass shower. This home shows beautifully, and just needs your personal touches! Stop by today, and call it your own!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts