3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $325,000

Fabulous villa style townhome in the Vermillion neighborhood! This community has a restaurant, taproom, 2 pools, playground & numerous parks all within walking distance. Situated on a hill, the 2-car, alley-fed garage enters the home into the main living space on the 2nd floor. This floor consists of a spacious great room, breakfast nook, large L-shaped kitchen and island. The primary bedroom is also located on this floor that has a private deck that overlooks a wooded space so you can sit out and relax and enjoy your morning coffee. Downstairs on the main floor is an a large entry hall, two bedrooms and hall bath. Entry into the home is on this floor as well via the peaceful front porch which overlooks the wooded area as well. There is also a large unheated storage area located on the back of this level accessed by a locked outside door. The community has its very own dirtway trails for walking.

