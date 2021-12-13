3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $330,000

**NO HOA neighborhood**. New granite kitchen counter top and flooring on main floor. Formal dining room w/ lots of molding and breakfast area support entertainment needs. Stainless Steel refrigerator, (2) bar stools, and grill on rear patio will convey. Garage and laundry room accessible from kitchen area. Primary bedroom includes walk in closet, vaulted ceiling and on suite bathroom w/garden tub. All windows include white wide panel blinds. Over garage attic storage and main attic storage. Property is located in Huntersville within 15 miles of uptown Charlotte and 2 miles to I-77, shopping, hospital, grocery, and restaurants. Oversized back patio and huge back yard with vinyl privacy fully fence is accessible from family room and double gates. This property will not last!! .