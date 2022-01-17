 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $330,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $330,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $330,000

This beautiful townhome is located in the Golf Course community of Skybrook. Enjoy low maintenance living with all the amenities that Skybrook has to offer... clubhouse, park, pool and more. The home features open concept living spaces, fireplace, sunroom and french doors out to the back patio. Granite counter tops, bar and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Spacious bedrooms, Lots of closet space through the home. Master bedroom with attached master bath, double sinks and double walk-in closets. One car garage. End Unit Townhome. Close access to I-85, I-485 and I-77. MUST SEE.

