3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $339,000

Must see, beautiful like-new townhome in Bryton Square. Large open floor plan on the main floor, with huge kitchen with center island and dining area. Split bedrooms on the upper level that are nicely sized. The finished basement has a large den for entertaining and a future bath that was plumbed at initial construction and ready to finish. Enjoy the community pool, clubhouse, and walking trails. Conveniently located to I 485, I 77, shopping, parks, schools and much more.