New construction with no HOA! This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath provides luxury and convenience of the beautiful, and much sought after, Huntersville lifestyle. A paved drive welcomes you to your "farmhouse" situated on a large sprawling lot! Family time is encouraged with the open-concept living. Kitchen is embellished with shaker style cabinets and topped with beautiful quartz countertops. All eyes will be drawn to your custom island for entertaining or homework! Spend evenings relaxing around your fireplace or owner's can retreat upstairs to their primary bedroom with en suite featuring dual sink vanity. Lots of privacy and entertaining with large fenced backyard. Located just 12 miles north of Uptown Charlotte, you have access to shopping, restaurants, parks, international CLT airport, and lake-life without losing that "hometown" feel. Home includes six year builder's warranty. Minutes to I-77 or I-485 access, you are on your way to your next adventure.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $348,000
