Cabarrus county schools! Craftsman 3 story townhome with an AMAZING location! Where space and convenience meet comfort and style. Lawn/exterior maintenance will all be taken care of for you. A bright and airy open concept layout gives you plenty of space to spread out and entertain guests. You'll love this kitchen with an oversized island, plenty of cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops all flowing into spacious living room with a 1/2 bath. The Owner’s bedroom features a large walk-in closet and en-suite bath with dual vanity and oversized shower. Laundry room convenient to bedrooms. As a bonus, the lower level includes a 2-car front entry garage and a rec room/ finished storage area. There's plenty of entertainment at Edison Square, Concord Mills, or Birkdale Village and they're all within 15 minutes from home! To be built. Seller to pay $6,000 in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence only.