3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $350,000

Beautiful 3 story Charleston style home in desirable community, conveniently located 1 mile from I-77. Home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with additional bed/bonus and unfinished bath space in basement. Open concept living area features 5 in. hand scraped hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, island with gourmet sink and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the charm and space offered with 2 story covered porches on main and upper levels, as well as large deck out back.