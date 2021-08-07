 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $350,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $350,000

Beautiful 3 story Charleston style home in desirable community, conveniently located 1 mile from I-77. Home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with additional bed/bonus and unfinished bath space in basement. Open concept living area features 5 in. hand scraped hardwood floors, kitchen with granite countertops, island with gourmet sink and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the charm and space offered with 2 story covered porches on main and upper levels, as well as large deck out back.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

5 Bedroom Home in Concord - $749,000

THIS HOME WILL BE SHOWCASED ON A FUTURE EPISODE OF HGTV "HOUSE HUNTERS"!! WOW.. This estate home literally has it all and sits on over 1 acre …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts