Welcome to this meticulously maintained 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome in desirable Magnolia Walk neighborhood. Maintenance free landscaping included with HOA, along with in-ground irrigation. Luxury vinyl plank floors on the main floor, stainless steel appliances including gas range, dishwasher. Large walk-in pantry in the kitchen area, large kitchen island, electric fireplace downstairs. Open loft area, large primary suite featuring dual vanity bathroom with glass enclosed shower, laundry room and 2 additional bedrooms or could be used as an office upstairs. Outdoor patio with nice flat backyard, one car garage and neighborhood is connected, by paved walking path, to Huntersville Family Fitness & Aquatics. Shopping, dining, and entertainment options are all within a few minutes’ drive. Refrigerator, washer & dryer, ceiling fans all convey. Security system and doorbell do not convey; will be replaced by builder installed doorbell.