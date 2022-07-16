3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $369,990

Brand new End Unit Luxury Townhome in an incredible location. Boarding the towns of Huntersville & Concord, we are less than 30 minutes from uptown Charlotte and Lake Norman. This allows endless venues for restaurants, shopping, recreation and water activities. Our floorplan features almost 2000 sq. ft. and includes 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Large Recreation Room and 2 Car Attached Garage. This plan offers the convenience of townhome living with the amenities of a single family home! Our main living level offers an enormous kitchen with island and opens onto a bright and airy living room perfect for entertaining. The third level includes the owner’s suite & two secondary bedrooms, hall bath and laundry room. Plus your home will include a large deck to enjoy the outdoors. Seller to pay $12,000 towards closing cost with our preferred lender. To- Be- Built.