3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $379,990

Quicker move-in floorplan, ready for March 23,2023 delivery. (End unit) This home has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths with finished lower level recreation room and two-car attached garage. The second floor is perfect for entertaining and offers an enormous kitchen and family room which flows to a phenomenal outdoor living area... which includes a covered deck and gas fireplace. The gourmet kitchen features the Dartmouth Design Package with 42 " painted, Ember cabinets, quartz countertops, GE stainless steel appliances with built in oven and gas range. The third floor features three large bedrooms, including the Owner's suite withceiling and recessed lighting. The en suite bath offers double vanities, a linen closet plus an upgraded Roman shower with frameless shower door. The convenient laundry room completes the 3rd floor. This home has over $25,000 in upgrades! Buy now and receive up to $6,000 in Flex Cash towards closing cost with a use of our preferred lender!

