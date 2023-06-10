Move In Ready! 3 bedroom townhome that has all of the upgrades. Recessed lighting, dual zone speakers, SS appliances, gas stove, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms. Enter into the hardwood open concept downstairs that contains a half bath, living room, kitchen with massive island and dining area. Upstairs has 2 spacious secondary rooms, a full size laundry room with utility sink! The expansive primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and generous walk in closet. The primary bathroom is spa like with tiled floor, garden tub, dual vanity and separate shower with a bench! If that's not enough, enjoy relaxing outside in your private oasis that's fully fenced that leads to your huge 2 car garage, big enough for both cars and extra space. Neighborhood has pool, clubhouse and playground. Located just minutes from Frankie's Fun Park and downtown Huntersville.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $380,000
