3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $384,000

This is a TOWNHOME with an OPEN FLOOR PLAN!! On the main level find space for all your needs in the Kitchen, Great Room, Sitting Area, and Breakfast space! A Large Kitchen Island with granite countertops adds functionality and style!! The plank style prefinished hardwood flooring is Brilliant!! The Laundry room on the 2nd floor has a useful stationary tub and includes a washer and dryer. Easy in and out of your new home with access from to a 2-car detached garage from the sitting/breakfast area! Star gaze from the patio in your private fenced in rear yard!! Beautiful UNIT!!!

