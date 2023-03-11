You'll fall in love with your updated Huntersville end-unit townhome with a RARE private backyard that’s walkable to schools and restaurants. You’ll be giddy to host backyard BBQs in your “Outdoor Oasis” with large custom patio and professionally landscaped ProGreen pet-friendly turf yard. Friends will drool over your wide-open floor plan -- guests flow easily from great room to kitchen to dining room to backyard. Oh, and they’ll be gathered around your 10-FOOT kitchen island. Cooking is a joy thanks to large granite countertops, stainless steel appliances --– and yes, you’ll be cooking with GAS. You’ll love your 16 x 13 1/2-foot owners’ suite with huge walk-in closet, dual vanity, huge walk-in shower. 10-foot ceilings on both levels. … Refrigerator, washer/dryer & backyard fountain convey. … Short walk to neighborhood pool/clubhouse/park. ... Walk to restaurants & shopping. Walk to Blythe Elementary, North Academy of Languages & North Meck High. ... 15 min to Uptown Charlotte. ...