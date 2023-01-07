 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $385,000

Gorgeous custom home with beautiful craftsmanship in a convenient Huntersville location. The main level features an open floor plan with spacious dining and living areas. The Great Room is highlighted by a beautifully appointed fireplace with built-in shelving surround sound. Upgraded GE appliances, white quartz countertops and beautiful white cabinetry with soft close drawers. The main level has wide-plank engineered hardwood floors and custom trim work including elegant arches and crown molding. Second floor primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and additional trim features. All bathrooms include tile floors and granite or quartz countertops. HOA fee includes lawn maintenance, exterior maintenance and exterior insurance. The backyard has a 6' privacy fence and planter boxes. Great location with easy access to 77 and 485.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’

Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’

Scientists often find oddities on the seafloor, but NOAA researchers were baffled when a camera dropped off Maine landed on top of a large propeller 100 miles from shore. No shipwreck, mind you. Just the propeller “lying among the rocks, sea stars, and sea anemones.” The mystifying discovery was made in the Gulf of Maine, as the fishing vessel Mary Elizabeth was participating in a NOAA ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts