Vermillion is the hottest location in Huntersville, and this lovely 3-story townhome WILL move quickly! Enter the first floor of this Anchor plan from your covered front porch and enjoy the amazing dream space, perfect for an office, gym, or cinema room! This finished area also has a powder bath, closet, and doorway to the 2-car garage. The second floor is your main living area, with a large kitchen that is the heart of the open floor plan. Off the great room is a dedicated office with built-ins. The third floor offers your large owner's suite with oversized shower and walk-in closet. The laundry room is conveniently located in the hallway. Vermillion Hill Street is part of the Vermillion community with access to amenities like the community pool and walking paths. Uptown Charlotte and Lake Norman are nearby for recreational and entertainment options. Special financing with the preferred lenders plus closing cost incentives when financing the home with one of the preferred lenders.