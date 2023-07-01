Beautiful must see home in the perfect location. This home is location in the sought-after Stoneybrook Station community and is Move in Ready! Conveniently nested around local shops, restaurants and in close proximity to major highways and uptown. This modern, open floor plan comes complete with all the upgrades. The large center island is great for entertaining. And the kitchen boasts generous counter space making cooking and entertaining a delight. Upstairs you will find the owners suite to be spacious and inviting. The walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom make this the perfect floor plan. The neighborhood amenities include a resort-style pool, playground and cabana. Trust me you do not want to miss this opportunity.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $390,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang announced her resignation Monday, June 26.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Concord Post 51 keeping things in perspective during season of close calls
KANNAPOLIS – If you’ve missed much of the Concord Post 51 Senior American Legion baseball season, what took place at its home confines of A.L.…
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2023 are now part of the Long Gray Line.
The celebration of independence got underway last Saturday in Mt. Pleasant and continues through the 4th of July. Be careful if you have any f…
COLLEGE BASEBALL: Former Mount Pleasant player Gray concludes award-winning season as JUCO All-American
DOBSON – This spring, former Mount Pleasant baseball player Will Gray left no award unturned.