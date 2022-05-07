3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $430,000

You won't want to miss this well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath one story home in the beautiful community of Vermillion. Built in 2020, it boasts an open concept, laminate flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances in a beautiful kitchen with a quartz island. Bedrooms and family room have ceiling fans and primary bedroom has trey ceiling. Cute covered front porch with stone accents and fenced in back yard with deck and landscaping. Plus a two car garage! Conservation buffer behind house gives privacy. Community features two pools, playground area, walking trails and even a neighborhood restaurant/bar! Schedule your appointment now! Refrigerator, washer, dryer and window treatments convey. HVAC serviced on 4/25/22.