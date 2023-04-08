Craftsman open-concept 3 story Townhome with an AMAZING location! Coveted Cabarrus county schools! As you enter the foyer enjoy the open space. On the main level, enjoy a bright airy kitchen with a chef's island that sits 3 comfortably; plenty of cabinets, all flowing into spacious living room with a 1/2 bath. Your owner's suite has plenty of closet space and a tray ceiling. Also, in the upper level are 2 guest bedrooms and 2 full baths. As a bonus, your lower level includes a 2-car garage, with a finished storage room. Take advantage of incredible pricing and seller pays 6,000 in "flex cash" with the use of our preferred lender. Primary residence. To be built
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $430,990
