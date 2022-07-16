Brand new End Unit Luxury Townhome in an incredible location .Own luxury 3-story townhome with a 2-car attached garage in an incredible location! This plan offers 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 bathrooms, a finished rec room and outdoor living space. Enjoy the view of an undisturbed buffer area from your covered patio. With 2178+ sq. ft. this open-concept plan gives you the feel of single family living without the maintenance. Birkdale Village and Lake Norman are your destination for restaurants, shopping, recreation and water activities. Plus our highly coveted Cabarrus County schools are just a short drive away. Seller to pay $12,000 towards closing cost with our preferred lender. To- Be- Built.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $434,990
